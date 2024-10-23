Criminals May Have Pointed Camera At Your Upstate New York Home

Police from the Hudson Valley are warning all residents about a scheme from California that has reached New York State.

Authorities say there's a growing trend where organized criminals are hiding cameras outside homes.

Organized Criminals Putting Hidden Cameras Outside Hudson Valley Homes

CBS YouTube CBS YouTube loading...

Four men were recently arrested in California for allegedly placing a camera outside of a home and police from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed "camouflaged cameras" hidden in bushes were placed by burglars.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Criminals have taken advantage of the technology of the day to make it a little bit safer for them to monitor potential homes to be burglarized." "The group is generally from South America, the group that we are investigating," Scarsdale Police Lt. Steve Delbene told CBS.

Hidden Camera Found In Scarsdale, Westchester County, New York

CBS YouTube CBS YouTube loading...

In August, a Westchester County resident spotted a surveillance camera aimed at his home, hidden in bushes.

The resident who lives on Bradford Road in Scarsdale called the police after spotting the camera while doing some yard work.

Scarsdale Google loading...

It's unclear how long the camera was outside the home.

Why Criminals Are Placing Cameras

Police report "a fairly organized group of burglars" are placing hidden cameras outside homes to keep tabs on the home.

This way the criminals can learn your patterns and figure out when the home should be empty so they can break in and steal items inside your home, or your vehicle, police say.

Car thief, car theft djedzura loading...

"They are a fairly organized group of burglars and one of the tactics is placing these trail cameras or surveillance devices for maybe multiple days before committing burglaries," said Scarsdale Police Lt. Brendan Kellaher told ABC.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The FBI and Homeland Security are helping police from the Hudson Valley figure out who placed the camera.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."