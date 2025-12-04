Brand-New Rest Stops On New York State Thruway Showing Alarming Issues

Potentially alarming issues were found in brand-new walls at rest stops on the New York State Thruway.

A recent report found cracked walls at a number of large rest stops on I-87.

An NBC investigation determined that there were cracks on many sides of the building at the rest-stop in Clarence, New York.

The "dangerous" looking cracks may only be visible when you look closely. One person counted at least 15 repaired cracks in horizontal and diagonal directions. The cracks were patched up and painted over.

More repairs were found at rest stops on the Thruway in Pembroke and Clifton Springs.

All three locations were built in 2023, when New York State teamed up with Applegreen to update nearly 30 rest stops across I-87.

The 27th refreshed location opened up in the Hudson Valley, in Modena, at the end of November.

What Is Causing The Cracking?

The exact cause of the cracking has not been determined. Some think it's due to the buildings settling.

The New York State Thruway Authority said all questions should go to Applegreen. A spokesperson for Applegreen confirmed they are aware of the issue, adding New Yorkers aren't in danger.

“Our contractors are carrying out ongoing repairs to the product; however, the cracks and their repair work pose no public safety issue,” an Applegreen spokesperson said.

