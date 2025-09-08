Massive Crackdown Targeting New York Kids Confirmed

Governor Hochul just confirmed the largest crackdown of its kind in New York State history. Here’s who was targeted and what officials uncovered.

Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing the largest crackdown on illegal vapes in New York State history.

Gov. Hochul announced "the largest criminal vape enforcement action in New York State history."

The enforcement effort led to more than a dozen arrests and a total of 38 charges for illegally shipping vaping products in violation of state law.

“These companies built their business models around breaking New York’s laws and targeting our kids — now, we’re holding them accountable,” Governor Hochul said.

New York State Police joined the New York State Department of Health in the "sweeping crackdown on the vape industry" to target businesses and their owners for allegedly operating online vape shops and distribution networks across the state.

“With the largest criminal vape enforcement operation in state history, New York is sending a message: if you sell vapor products in violation of our laws, you will face serious consequences," Hochul added.

Enforcement Highlights:

12 businesses targeted for unlawfully shipping vapor products in New York in connection with online sales.

28 criminal charges filed to date; 10 further charges pending.

Additional arrests and arrest warrants are planned for this week.

Officials say they found many illegal shipments included bright-colored disposable e-cigarettes and e-liquids in flavors that appeal to adolescents, such as fruit, candy, soda, and dessert flavors, marketed through websites, social media, and mobile apps. Some included disposable vapes that come equipped with digital display screens and other tech-savvy features similar to smartphones, handheld video games, and other electronic devices popular among children, teens, and young adults.

Businesses Accused

The following businesses were targeted by New York State officials.

New York City

Shindler Distribution d/b/a Vaporush (Manhattan)

ePuffer (Manhattan & Brooklyn)

Vape4Style (Brooklyn)

Beyond Vape (Bronx)

NYC Glass 718 (Staten Island)

Long Island

JPL Development Inc. d/b/a Vaperdudes

Shinnecock Vape Shop

Capital Region

Nicless Vape (Albany & Fulton Cos.)

Vape More d/b/a Delta 8 Geek (Albany, Fulton and Warren Cos.)

Western New York

Wet Vapes (Erie & Niagara Cos.)

Central New York/Mohawk Valley

Adirondack Vapor (Oneida Co.)

