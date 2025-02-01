COVID Red Flags: Signs You Need Immediate Help In New York

There are a few COVID symptoms that aren't normal. If you have any of these you should seek medical attention right away.

Cases of COVID, the flu and norovirus continue to climb in New York State.

New Yorkers Deal With Three Spreading Viruses

COVID-19, influenza and norovirus cases are all growing in New York State and residents are urged to take the proper precautions to protect themselves from getting sick.

According to the CDC, COVID related emergency department visits and deaths are increasing in New York State, more than most states.

Seek Medical Attention Right Away If You Have These Symptoms

Below are symptoms that are "red flags."

Doctors told the Huffington Post that breathing issues, high fever, dizziness, chest pain, blue colored lips and confusion are all warning signs that you need medical attention right away.

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York

Health officials say also say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of COVID symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

Highly Contagious Stomach Flu Spreading In New York

According to the CDC, cases of norovirus outbreaks are increasing nationwide, including in New York. In parts of New York cases have doubled in one month.

Norovirus Symptoms New Yorkers Need To Beware Of

Below are symptoms to be on the lookout for.