COVID Increases Your Chance Of Diabetes In New York, How To Avoid

A newly-published report says there's a likely link between COVID and diabetes.

But there are a few ways you can try and protect yourself.

Link Between COVID And Diabetes

Researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine report that the virus that causes COVID-19 can induce "new cases of diabetes" and "worsens complications" in people who already have diabetes.

“There has long been a hypothesis in the field that certain viral infections may trigger type 1 diabetes," the study's co-author Dr. Shuibing Chen stated. “But we were able to show how this happens in the context of COVID-19 infection.”

Many Won't Get Another COVID Vaccine

This study comes out as a growing number of people have decided to not get another COVID vaccine. A recent survey found that 56 percent will get a flu shot this season, but only 43 percent plan to get a COVID booster.

About 33 percent report getting a COVID shot in the past, but don't plan to again.

The FDA has approved the season's updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The updated vaccines are designed to target the KP.2 strain and are approved for those 12 years and older.

Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Returns

Health officials recommend getting vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID. Another way is to test at home if you're feeling sick.

The good news is that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is restarting its free at-home COVID-19 tests offer. Every U.S. household is eligible to order 4 free at-home tests, officials note.

You can now order four free COVID tests through the COVIDTests.gov website.

As a test, I just ordered mine. It took me less than 30 seconds to place a free order.

Once an order is placed, the U.S. Postal Service ships the test kits directly to your home. It's unclear how long shipping will take.

