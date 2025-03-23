Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

An Upstate New York neighborhood that's been vacant for years will be transformed into a Costco and more.

Upstate New York residents are starting to get excited as construction is expected to begin in the near future.

Costco Coming To Ghost Neighborhood In Albany, New York

Families and businesses were bought out for what ended up being a failed expansion of the Crossgates Mall.

According to Q105.7, the neighborhood, which was once lively with homes and children playing, now stands mostly empty since the failed expansion of the Capital Region mall.

Demolition About To Begin

The town of Guilderland confirms the demolition of homes and trees in the area is about to begin.

Once complete, the area will be transformed to a new Costco and New York Oncology & Hematology Treatment Center, CBS 6 Albany reports.

According to News 10, the Albany Pine Bush Preserve, Department of Environmental Conservation, the Department of Transportation, and US Fish and Wildlife Service all agree the project will not have a negative environmental impact.

When Will Costco Open?

The Costco is scheduled to open in late 2025 or early 2026. The medical center should open by December 2026.

