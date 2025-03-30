Cops Close Hudson Valley Business—What They Found Is Shocking
A popular spa in the Hudson Valley is now closed after police made some shocking allegations.
The Haverstraw Police Department and New York State Police worked together due to prostitution allegations.
Rockland County, New York Spat Busted
Police investigated Solace Springs Spa, located at 242 N. Route 9W Unit F in Haverstraw, New York.
"This action stemmed from allegations of prostitution taking place within the establishment," the Haverstraw Police Department stated in a press release.
Following the investigation, police allege a 45-year-old worker from Queens solicited an undercover investigator for sexual acts in exchange for payment and performed a massage without possessing the required professional massage therapy license as mandated by New York State law.
Queens, New York Woman Arrested
Zongying Zhang, 45, of Queens, New York was charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E Felony and Prostitution, a Class B Misdemeanor.
Zhang was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Haverstraw Justice Court
Rockland County Business Shut Down
The Village of Haverstraw Building Department revoked Solace Springs Spa's Certificate of Occupancy as a result of the investigation and charges.
According to police this "effectively" closes the business. Google confirms the business is now "Permanently closed."