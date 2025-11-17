Cop From Hudson Valley Allegedly Betrayed All New Yorkers

A former NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley was arrested in what federal authorities are calling a serious breach of public trust.

The officer from Orange County is accused of accepting bribes and helping to run a drug trafficking ring.

NYPD Officer From Orange County Accused Of Running Drug Trafficking Operation

Andrew Nguyen, 41, of Harriman, New York, is accused of using his position as an NYPD officer to participate in a drug trafficking operation, while accepting bribes, carrying firearms, and planning unsanctioned arrests and robberies.

Officials say that between 2020 through November 2023, he accepted more than $30,000 in bribes from a drug trafficker, in exchange for transporting narcotics, providing armed protection, and even offering to manipulate arrests and provide confidential police information.

Federal and local authorities described the case as an attack on the public’s trust and a threat to the integrity of the NYPD.

“New Yorkers rely on and trust the women and men of the NYPD,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said. “As alleged, Andrew Nguyen not only breached that trust for profit, but he also committed crimes against his fellow New Yorkers.” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called Nguyen’s actions “an affront” to the department, saying the alleged misconduct endangered both communities and fellow officers.

During his arrest, authorities seized a substantial arsenal from Nguyen’s home, including a Glock 19 loaded with hollow-point rounds, two AR-15-style rifles, a short-barreled rifle, and additional ammunition, officials say.

He's been charged with bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, drug distribution, firearms offenses, and attempted robbery. Some charges carry a maximum of life in prison.

