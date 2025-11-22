More Cookware In New York Secretly Poisoning Your Family

Cookware inside your New York home could be poisoning you!

A New York company is recalling cookware due to the potential for "significant lead contamination," which could leach into food.

More Cookware Recalled In New York State

FDA FDA loading...

Shata Traders Inc. of Brooklyn, New York, is recalling Chef Brand Milk Pan 24 cm. The FDA warns that lead can seep into food cooked in the pan, which will increase lead levels in the blood of people who eat it.

There's no safe level of exposure to lead, the FDA warns.

"Even low levels of lead exposure can cause serious health problems, particularly in children and fetuses," the FDA states.

The FDA warns that lead at low levels in children can lead to trouble learning, low IQ, and behavior changes

At higher levels of lead exposure, people may experience fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting, or neurologic changes.

Part Of A Larger Recall

This recall is part of a much bigger warning from the FDA about some aluminum, brass, and aluminum alloy cookware that may leach lead.

The FDA warns the following cookware may leach lead

1. Kadai/Karahi Aluminum Hammered Kadai Size 7

FDA FDA loading...

Retailer: Indian Supermarket — 4421 Gateway Park Blvd, Sacramento, CA

Manufacturer/Distributor: Indian Cookware & Appliance LLC — 3247 Reserve Ct., San Jose, CA

2. Brass Pot

FDA FDA loading...

Retailer: Santos Agency Inc. — 1188 Montague St., San Leandro, CA

Manufacturer/Distributor: Not listed

3. Dolphin Brand Aluminum Saucepan

FDA FDA loading...

Retailer: Al Monsoor Video Inc. (DBA Diya Handicrafts) — 2603 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL

Manufacturer/Distributor: Not listed

4. 2 qt Aluminum Saucepan (Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc., Made in Pakistan)

FDA FDA loading...

Retailer: Best Kitchen Supply — 413 Morse St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Manufacturer/Distributor: Win Chong Trading Corp — 90 Scholes St., Brooklyn, NY

5. 3 qt Aluminum Saucepan (Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc., Made in Pakistan)

FDA FDA loading...

Retailer: Best Kitchen Supply — 413 Morse St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Manufacturer/Distributor: Win Chong Trading Corp — 90 Scholes St., Brooklyn, NY

6. Royal Kitchen Cookware Milk Pan – Size 3

FDA FDA loading...

Retailer: Subzi Bazaar — 194 Route 17 North, Rochelle Park, NJ

Manufacturer/Distributor: New Reliance Traders, Inc. — 55-64 56th St., Maspeth, NY

7. Kadai/Karahi – Tiger White (Pure Aluminium Utensils – Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd.)

FDA FDA loading...

Retailer: Mannan Supermarket — 166-11 Hillside Ave., 1st Floor, Jamaica, NY 11432

Manufacturer/Distributor: Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd., India

8. Silver Horse (Aluminum Mathar Kadai 26 — UPC 7 6554273084 5)

FDA FDA loading...

Retailer: Patel Brothers — 830 W. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194

Manufacturer/Distributor: Goyal Group Inc. — 179 Express St., Plainview, NY 11803

9. Silver Horse (Aluminum Milk Pan 4 — UPC 7 6554272863 7)

FDA FDA loading...

Retailer: Patel Brothers — 830 W. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194

Manufacturer/Distributor: Goyal Group Inc. — 179 Express St., Plainview, NY 11803

10. JK Vallabhdas Aluminum Kadai (India Bazaar #3 — 2000000772)

FDA FDA loading...

Retailer: INDIACO — 15 Golf Ctr. #17, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Manufacturer/Distributor: Grain Market LLC — 12626 International Pkwy., Dallas, TX

