Convicted Murdered Tried To Kill Mother Of Child In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man who killed a 21-year-old local woman was convicted for trying to kill another woman.

On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Newburgh murderer was sentenced for another crime.

Attempted Murder Sentencing In Orange County, New York Court

Cornelius Stubbs, 53, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. In the fall of 2024, a jury found him guilty of attempted murder in the first degree for commanding another man to kill a Newburgh woman. That crime happened in 2011.

At the trial, prosecutors argued that on October 2, 2011, Stubbs attempted to cause the death of the mother of one of his children while she was in her home on Washington Street in the City of Newburgh, by having another man enter her home to kill her.

The mother was shot four times by the unidentified accomplice. The woman had an Order of Protection to protect the woman from Stubbs at the time.

“The violent reign of this offender is over and he will spend the rest of his life behind bars, where he deserves to be,” Hoovler said. “Thirteen years ago, this defendant tried to kill a woman and escape detection by commanding someone else to kill her. That cowardly attempt was unsuccessful and the unflagging efforts of the police officers and prosecutors in this case enabled jurors to reach a just verdict."

Stubbs Already Serving Life In Prison For Murder

In 2022, Stubbs was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Stubbs was sentenced for the killing of 21-year-old Chelsea Debidin of Walden. He was convicted of all 31 charges against him, including murder in the first degree.

Chelsea was murdered at The Knox Village Apartments in New Windsor and a 20-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds, police say.

On Sept. 21, 2019, just after midnight, the New Windsor Police Department responded to reports of shots fired and people screaming at Knox Village Apartments, 835 Blooming Grove Turnpike, New Windsor, New York, in the area of apartment 119.

The college student was visiting her boyfriend, the brother of the mother of one of Stubbs’ children.

