Controversial Restaurant Chain’s Future In New York Now Uncertain
New Yorkers may have to say goodbye to a controversial restaurant that's been around for over 40 years.
Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported owners were considering filing for bankruptcy.
Hooters Officially Files For Bankruptcy
Owners were preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy while trying to restructure its business and work with creditors to tackle debit.
This week, Hooters is filing for bankruptcy in order to enable a buyout led by its founder.
The casual chain, known for chicken wings and skimpy work outfits, hopes the move addresses around $400 million in debt.
Future Of Hooters In New York Unclear
The first Hooters opened up in Florida in April 1983. In 2024, the company closed around 40 locations.
The future of the three remaining New York locations in Albany, Farmingdale, and Fresh Meadows remains uncertain.
More About Bankruptcy Plan
Under the bankruptcy plan, Hooters plans to sell all company-owned restaurants to a franchise group that is backed by the founders. The company currently directly owns and operates over 150 locations
Another 154 are ran by franchisees. According to AP, franchisees or licensing partners would continue to operate all existing location
