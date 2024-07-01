Company With 600 New York Stores, Closing Nearly 300 Locations
It appears it's time to say farewell to another popular brand-name store in New York State.
The closing announcements sadly don't stop in New York State.
Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Hudson Valley Closure
Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported a supermarket in the region was closing down months earlier than expected. FIND OUT MORE HERE.
We also have reported that seven of America's most popular restaurant chains confirmed nationwide closures.
Many eateries in New York State are closed. CLICK HERE to find out which brands are closing locations.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
Family Dollar, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Macy's Announce Closures
Family Dollar, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Macy's are more popular brand names that are closing locations nationwide and in New York State.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Sadly, another popular brand has announced closures.
7-Eleven Closing Nearly 300 Locations Nationwide
7-Eleven is planning to close 272 locations in 2024, according to CBS News.
Only CVS, 99 Cents Only Store, Rue21 and Family Dollar announced more closures in this year, as of this writing.
As of this writing, it's unclear what 7-Eleven locations will close for good. A reason for the closures wasn't given but CBS cites "poor management" and "changing consumer habits" as some reason for the closures.
595 7-Eleven Stores In New York State
7-Eleven operates nearly 10,000 locations nationwide. Just under 600 are located across New York State.
It's not all bad news when it comes to 7-Eleven.
CBS also reports the company will open about 270 locations across the United States in 2024. It's unclear where the new stores will be built.
