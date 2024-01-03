PD: Hudson Valley Cop Kills New York Teacher, Sons, Then Himself

A murder-suicide involving a police sergeant, a beloved teacher and two young children is rocking many communities in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 12:20 am, officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to 10 Clydesdale Ct. in New City to perform a welfare check.

Murder-Suicide In Rockland County, New York

Arriving officers made entry to the home and found four people from the same family dead inside.

The deceased were all identified as 49-year-old Watson Morgan, his wife Ornela Morgan, 43, and their two young sons, ages 10 and 12.

All four died from gunshot wounds, police say.

Bronxville Police Sergeant Believed To Have Killed Bronx Teacher, Sons

Watson Morgan is employed as a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department. His wife was a school teacher in the Bronx, according to ABC.

Police were called to their home after Watson didn't show up to his Friday evening shift.

Police believe Watson fatally shot his wife and their two children before pulling the gun on himself, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

Watson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

"This investigation is of an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

The Clarkstown Police Department - Detective Bureau will continue to investigate and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call them directly at (845)639-5840," the Clarkstown Police Department stated.

