Chick-fil-A’s New Rules May Shake Up Dining In New York
Chick-fil-A has confirmed a rule that could potentially mean some New Yorkers will be told to leave.
This week, the biggest Chick-fil-A in the northeast opened up in the Hudson Valley
Lower Hudson Valley Now Home To Biggest Chick-fil-A In Northeast
That location opened up at 70 E Route 59 in Nanuet, Rockland County, New York.
Hudson Valley Post also recently reported Chick-fil-A's massive expansion across New York State.
The company is coming soon, or has recently opened several other locations across New York State, including in:
Kingston Area, Town Of Ulster
Fishkill, Dutchess County
Town Of Wallkill, Orange County
Latham
Johnson City
Greater Binghamton (Vestal)
East Meadow
New York City (mobile pickup restaurant)
Selden (recently opened)
With all of these new locations opening, it's good to know about a rule the company allows.
Chick-fil-A Confirms Age Policy
A Chick-fil-A in Kettering, Ohio, is making headlines because of its updated age policy, or as the eatery is calling a "Teen Chaperone Policy."
With the start of the school year, all guests at Chick-fil-A Kettering must be older than 18, or accompanied by someone older than 21 to dine in.
"To ensure a safe and respectful environment for all guests: Guests 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult (age 21+) to dine in," the location wrote on social media. "Unaccompanied minors may be asked to leave."
Most Chick-fil-A's are locally owned and operated and each location is allowed to make it's own rules, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Fox Business.
"This restaurant has set a policy specific to its location, which mirrors that of the shopping center the restaurant is located in," the spokesperson said.