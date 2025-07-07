Chick-Fil-A Planning Massive Expansion in New York State
Chick-fil-A is looking to expand its presence in New York State.
Chick-fil-A Coming To Many Locations Across New York State
The popular fast food chain has plans to open up full restaurants in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
Kingston Area, Town Of Ulster
Chick-fil-A is reportedly hoping to open at the former Red Lobster location in the Town of Ulster.
Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York
An application was made to the planning board, but a construction timeline has not been set yet.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Nanuet, Rockland County
What's expected to be the biggest Chick-fil-A in the Northeast is coming soon to Rockland County.
It's located at 70 East Route 59 in Nanuet. An opening date could come during the summer of 2025.
Fishkill, Dutchess County
Chick-fil-A also plans to open in Fishkill.
Reports say the Fishkill planning board is finalizing plans to open in Westage Drive in the Walmart Plaza.
Town Of Wallkill, Orange County
Orange County is also getting a Chick-fil-A.
It's going to be located on State Route 211 at the site of a former Boston Market.
Opening dates for all locations haven't been released.
Other Places In New York State With Chick-fil-A In Its Future
There are also rumors of Chick-fil-a coming to several other locations across New York State, including in:
Latham
Johnson City
Greater Binghamton (Vestal)
East Meadow
New York City (mobile pickup restaurant)
Selden (recently opened)
Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
Want to make your own Chick-fil-A sauce? Find out how below:
How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
Below are the top 12 most popular dining options in America. I'm not gonna lie, the top choice shocked me! What do you think?