Chemical Used In Rocket Fuel Widespread In Food Sold In New York

Top health officials claim rocket fuel that's linked to "serious health issues" is "contaminating our food and water."

That's according to Consumer Reports, which actually states "rocket fuel has been contaminating our food and water for years."

Perchlorate is a chemical used in rocket fuel, missiles, explosives, airbags and certain types of plastic, official say.

According to Consumer Reports, the chemical is found in "wide variety of fast foods and grocery items."

"Our new findings come decades after perchlorate was first identified as a contaminant in water and food. Yet the problem remains largely neglected by the federal regulators tasked with keeping our food and water supply safe," CR states.

Why Parents Should Worry

The Consumer Reports report also gives parents cause for concern. That's because officials state "the highest perchlorate level" was found in "foods popular with babies and kids."

People who are exposed to high levels of the chemical " may develop thyroid issues, including changes in hormone production."

The chemical impacts fetuses and young children more than adults because thyroid hormone levels can "affect brain and nervous system development."

Perchlorate can impact an adult's metabolism, increasing the risk for "metabolic disorders" like "type 2 diabetes."

Rocket Fuel Chemical Found In Two-Thirds of Foods Tested

According to Consumer Reports, perchlorate was found in over 66 percent of all food tested from grocery stores and fast food chains.

Food in plastic containers had the highest levels, followed by foods in plastic wrap and paperboard.

Fresh fruit, vegetables, baked products, grains, dairy, meat and seafood products also contained elevated amounts of perchlorate.

Consumer Reports, didn't release more name brands of the products tested or where the products were purchased.

FDA, EPA Need To Act

Officials want the FDA and EPA to take action.

"With so little action from regulators so far, CR’s experts say there’s much that the FDA and EPA could do to improve the situation, especially because there’s little consumers can do to avoid the chemical," Consumer Reports states

