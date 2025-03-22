Chaos On Runway: Flight To Upstate New York Aborts Takeoff

An Upstate New York flight nearly took off from the wrong path!

Southwest Airlines has been all over the news this week.

Southwest Airlines Changes 50-Year Policy

Earlier this week, Southwest announced the end of its more than 50-year-old free bag policy.

Starting on May 28, flyers will have to pay to check their bags. If you have a Southwest Airlines co-branded credit card you'll still be able to check one bag for free. Some top-tier loyalty members will be able to get one to free checked bags.

But the majority won't be able to check a bag for free.

Flight Heading To Albany Aborts Takeoff

On Thursday, a Southwest Airlines flight from Orlando to Albany had to abort its takeoff from the Orlando Airport.

Around 9:30 a. ., an air traffic controller canceled the plane's takeoff clearance after the pilot mistakenly began to depart on a taxiway rather than the runway.

"An air traffic controller at Orlando International Airport canceled the takeoff clearance for Southwest Airlines Flight 3278 ... after the aircraft began its takeoff roll on a taxiway," the FAA said in a statement to NBC.

The taxiway runs parallel to the runway. They are paths used by pilots to move planes between runways and terminals.

Southwest says the flight headed to Albany International Airport stopped safely and returned to the gate.

No injuries were reported. Passengers were put on another flight.

