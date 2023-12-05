Chances Of A White Christmas For New York State
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Well, we've learned the updated odds for a White Christmas for many parts of New York State.
With Christmas three weeks away we've learned the new odds for a White Christmas.
The National Weather Service released how often there's snow on the ground for a few locations across New York State.
Last Time The Hudson Valley Enjoyed A White Christmas
The last time the Hudson Valley woke up to a White Christmas was 2017. Most of the region had about three inches of snow on the ground. That 2017 Christmas storm wasn't in the forecast until a few days before the holiday.
White Christmas In New York City
The latest odds show New York State currently has a 20 percent chance of seeing snow this Christmas, according to the Online Betting Guide.
"Sportsbooks experts at OLBG, have profiled the latest betting odds and statistics surrounding the chances of a White Christmas taking place in 2023, including probabilities of it snowing at major airports including New York JFK," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
