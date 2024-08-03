A Hudson Valley teen is heading to prison for his "careless" act that nearly claimed the life of his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Hudson Valley was sentenced after he accidentally shot his girlfriend.

Wallkill, New York Teen Sentenced

OCDA OCDA loading...

In Orange County Court, 18-year-old Joseph Lightfoot of Wallkill was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison to be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

“As I have said time and again, dangerous weapons in the hands of dangerous individuals are a recipe for disaster,” Hoovler said. “It is only through sheer luck that this offender’s careless choices caused a non-fatal injury. The significant sentence imposed highlights the commitment that my Office, together with our law enforcement partners, shares in our pursuit of gun offenders. We will continue to tirelessly work to ensure that illegal firearms and the criminals who use them are taken off our streets.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Canva Canva loading...

In May, he pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Orange County, New York Teen Misses Target, Shoots Girlfriend

On April 25, 2024, residents in the Village of Walden engaged in an argument with a relative regarding property they believed was stolen by the relative from their driveway. During the verbal argument, Lightfoot, his girlfriend and another man exited a truck and began a physical altercation with a man from Walden, officials say.

During this altercation, Lightfoot pulled out a loaded unlicensed gun out of his hoodie and fired at the man.

The shot missed the man and hit the teen's girlfriend in the wrist and shattered the window of a car.

Shooting a Gun Photo by Max Kleinen on Unsplash loading...

Lightfoot later admitted to members of the Village of Walden Police Department that he possessed the gun, for which he did not have a permit, and shot it during the altercation.

At the plea proceedings, Lightfoot admitted to illegally possessing the loaded firearm.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

“This defendant’s life-threatening actions endangered the lives of numerous people,” Hoovler stated. “While his careless choices thankfully did not result in the death of another, such an outcome was easily foreseeable under the circumstances.

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.