Car Passengers Can Actually Get Ticketed, Or Fined In New York
Did you know that a passenger can get ticketed in New York State? Or that passengers can get the driver fined?
All vehicle passengers, even adults in the backseat, must wear a seatbelt.
Click It Or Ticket, Applies To Passengers
In 2020, New York State passed a law requiring all passengers to wear a seatbelt.
Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation requiring all passengers in motor vehicles over the age of 16 to wear a seat belt.
"As of November 1, 2020, New York State now requires all passengers to buckle up regardless of where they sit in the vehicle," the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission states about the law.
New York officials stress this law impacts "all passengers in the State of New York."
30 Percent Of Highway Deaths
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee reports that about 30 percent of all highway deaths in New York are from people who aren't wearing a seat belt.
Passengers or Drivers Can Get Ticketed
If police catch a passengers not wearing a seat belt, cops will pull the car over and "adult passengers" caught not wearing a seatbelt "may receive a ticket."
If the person not wearing a seatbelt is under the age of 15 and is not with a parent or guardian "the driver could receive a ticket," officials say.
Backseat Seat Belt Prevents 66% Of Fatalities
Safety experts believe that the use of a backseat seat belt could prevent over two-thirds of fatalities and serious injuries resulting from crashes.
