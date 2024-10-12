These Counties In New York State Have Highest Cancer Rates
Where in New York State do residents get diagnosed with cancer the most? How bad is it in your hometown? We've crunched the numbers.
Our friends at Stacker is helping the Hudson Valley Post determine which counties in the region and New York State have the highest cancer rates.
LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York
Below are all counties in New York State ranked based of cancer rates
Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York based on data from the CDC.
Cancer Is One Of New York's Leading Causes Of Death
Cancer is the second biggest killer of Empire State residents.
The CDC released data about the top 10 causes of death for New York State residents.
New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death
What's number one? See the full list below.
The latest life expectancy in New York State is 77.7 years, according to the CDC.
1 Of New York's Leading Cause Of Death Is Measured Wrong
New research from Johns Hopkins Medicine determined one of New York's leading causes of death is being measured wrong.
CLICK HERE to find out more and how you or your doctor can measure it correctly. This could potentially save you or your loved one's life.
Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State
Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State
