Cancer Striking New Yorkers Under 50 At Alarming Rate
A disturbing new report says cancer cases are climbing among people under 50, especially here in New York. Here's what's rising, and who’s most at risk.
Cancer rates appear to be increasing for those under the age of 50.
Cancer Rates Increasing In New Yorkers Under 50
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health found that from 2010 through 2019, 14 cancer types increased among people under age 50, including breast and colorectal cancer.
"The causes of these increases are likely to be cancer-specific, including cancer risk factors becoming more common at younger ages, changes in cancer screening or detection, and updates to clinical diagnosis or coding of cancers," NIH’s National Cancer Institute Lead Investigator Meredith Shiels stated.
These 14 Cancers Are Increasing Among Young New Yorkers
Below are the most common cancers among people under the age of 50.
- Melanoma
- Plasma cell neoplasms
- Cervical cancer
- Stomach cancer
- Cancer of the bones and joints.
- Breast cancer
- Colorectal cancer
- Kidney cancer
- Testicular cancer
- Uterine cancer
- Pancreatic cancer
- Precursor B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
- Mycosis fungoides/Sézary syndrome.
Most Common Cancer For Women Under 50
- Breast cancer
- Thyroid cancer
- Melanoma
Most Common Cancer For Men Under 50
- Colorectal cancer
- Testicular cancer
- Melanoma
"Despite increasing incidence rates, cancer deaths in young people have not increased overall," the NIH states.
Researchers did not give a reason for the increase but speculated that risk factors such as "increasing obesity" may have contributed in some cases.