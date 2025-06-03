Cancer Deaths Double In New Yorkers Who Do This

A shocking new report links a deadly surge in cancer deaths to a common habit among New Yorkers. Doctors say no amount is safe.

Deaths linked to New York State's second leading cause of death have doubled in New Yorkers who do this.

Alcohol-Related Cancer Deaths Doubled

According to new data from the Moffitt Cancer Center, alcohol-related cancer deaths have doubled in the U.S. over the last three decades.

Researchers studied seven alcohol-related cancers, those of the breast, liver, throat, voice box and mouth, plus colorectal and esophageal cancer.

In 1990, there were 11,896 alcohol-related cancer deaths. That number skyrocketed to 23,207 in 2021.

The increase is attributed to the rise in alcohol consumption and its established role as a carcinogen, contributing to various cancers.

"The more someone drinks both in volume and frequency, the higher the risk,” Moffitt Cancer Center epidemiologist Kathleen Egan stated. “When we drink, our bodies break down alcohol into acetaldehyde, a known carcinogen that can damage DNA. That damaged DNA can create mutations that can cause cancer."

The study says alcohol-related cancer deaths are seen the most in men aged 55 and older.

U.S. Surgeon General Warns About Link Between Alcohol and Cancer

According to a recent U.S. Surgeon General's advisory, alcohol is linked to 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer deaths each year.

Officials note, alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, after tobacco and obesity.

The World Health Organization labeled alcohol a carcinogen in the late 1980s, saying that no amount is safe.

