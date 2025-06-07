Cancer-Causing Metals Found In Popular Rice Brands In New York

A new study tested rice sold in stores across New York, and the results are alarming. High levels of toxic heavy metals linked to serious health risks were found in many popular brands.

Toxic heavy metals, including arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury, are being found in popular rice brands across the United States.

Toxic Heavy Metals Found In Rice Sold In New York

This is according to a new study from Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, which tested 145 rice samples from various stores in 20 areas, including New York.

"Rice is the most widely consumed solid food in the world and a dietary staple for over a billion children," Healthy Babies, Bright Futures states. "However, for more than 25 years, it has also been recognized as a major source of arsenic in the diet."

The nonprofit organization aims to reduce exposure to toxic metals. According to the study, arsenic was found in 100 percent of the 145 rice samples, with one in four exceeding the FDA's arsenic limit.

Arsenic was found at the highest levels, with cadmium next.

According to researchers, white rice grown in the Southeast U.S. or “USA”, Brown rice, and Arborio rice (risotto) from Italy showed the highest levels of heavy metals.

Rice from California, Thai jasmine rice, and Indian basmati rice have 32 percent less heavy metals than other rice types, on average, officials say.

Serious Health Risks Possible

Researchers note long-term exposure to arsenic could lead to serious health risks, including cancer and developmental harm.

"While each contaminant has different health effects, they can contribute to serious risks like cancer, developmental harm including IQ loss, and accumulation in the body over time," Healthy Babies, Bright Futures said.

Brand Names

Healthy Babies, Bright Futures tested over 100 brands, but only listed the following:

Ben's Original

Dixie Lily

Goya

Trader Joe's

Lundberg Family Farms

Mahatma (America's Favorite Rice)

