Canada’s New Rules Could Cause Chaos In New York

Canada just made it risky to enter New York State. Here's what you need to know.

Canada is changing the rules for people crossing into New York State. This latest move is in reaction to policies from President Donald Trump.

Canada Changes Rules For People Entering New York State

NATO Leaders Summit Takes Place In The UK - Day Two Getty Images loading...

Changes go into place for Canadians who cross the border into the United States starting on April 11.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Starting Friday all Canadians who plan to spend over 30 days in New York, or other states, will have to register and get fingerprinted with authorities in the United States.

"All above the age of 14 who remain in the United States for 30 days or longer must apply for registration and to be fingerprinted before the expiration of 30 days," the advisory states.

This rule is now in place because Trump signed the Protecting the American People Against Invasion” order, which requires all visitors of over 30 days to register with the U.S., the Vancouver Sun reports.

Donald Trump Hosts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau At The White House Getty Images loading...

Anyone who doesn't follow this new policy may face penalties, fines and potentially six months in jail.

"Willful failure or refusal to apply to register or to be fingerprinted is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to six months," the advisory states.

Canadian Flag over Okanagan Lake near Peachland British Columbia Canada SMJoness loading...

According to Newsweek, this rule comes after many have been detained at the border over visa concerns.

Refugees Arrive in NY: See Where They Come From

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in New York using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Gallery Credit: Stacker

States sending the most people to New York

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

30 Best Counties to Raise A Family in NY