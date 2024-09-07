Campers Evicted After Massive Fire On Upstate New York Island

Three people fled the Upstate New York island after starting a massive fire.

The New York State DEC confirmed a 28-year-old was charged.

Wildland Fire and Law Enforcement: Town of Harrietstown, Franklin County, New York

On Tuesday around 8:15 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about an out-of-control campfire at the Lower Saranac Lake campground.

Saranac Lake Fire Department and two Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded.

The blaze quickly spread to a "50-foot-by-50-foot fire," according to the DEC.

The fire was put out by 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cause Of Fire

According to the DEC, a group of campers used gasoline to start the fire in a fire ring, but the fire quickly burned outside the ring’s perimeter. Three people then fled the island in their boat to avoid getting burned.

No injuries were reported.

28-Year-Old Ticketed

The DEC says a 28-year-old is responsible for starting the fire. The 28-year-old's name wasn't released.

The 28-year-old was issued two tickets for starting the fire due to not clearing three feet from the fire ring and not having enough personal floatation devices in a boat.

Rangers brought all three back to the campground, had them clean up their belongings and evicted all three from the Lower Saranac Lake campground

