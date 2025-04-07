Brace Yourself, New York: ‘Broiling’ Summer Could Shatter Records

Weather experts are giving a grim prediction for the upcoming summer in the Empire State.

The Farmers’ Almanac is out with its Summer predictions. Their forecast is good news for some and terrible for others.

What Did Farmers’ Almanac Predict For The Winter

Major Winter Storm Blankets Northeast With Snow Getty Images loading...

The Farmers’ Almanac warned New Yorkers about a winter that was going to be "wet" and cold" with "rapid fire storms."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

These predictions rang true for many New Yorkers. Our readers in Upstate New York, Central New York and Western New York dealt with many massive snowstorms.

Heat Is On For New York State

Canva Canva loading...

In its Summer Weather Forecast 2025, the Farmers' Alaman expects a "broiling" summer in New York State.

Heat Records May Be Broken

A "broiling" summer will likely lead to heat records being broken, especially in July.

"Heat will be in full force by July, with much of the nation sweltering with above- to high-above average temperatures. More long-time high temperature records may be broken this year," the Farmers' Almanac states.

Canva Canva loading...

Average Rain Expected For New York

After some "abnormally wet summers" in New York, this summer should see "average perception."

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

"While there are occasionally heavy downpours predicted this summer, our long-range forecast points to a more typical amount of summer precipitation in these regions," the Farmers' Almanac adds.

New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days

New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days Here is a look at the Top 5 Hottest temperatures recorded in New York State. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York State

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York State

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State