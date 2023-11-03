Body Recovered From Hudson River In Upstate New York

First responders rushed to the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop K rushed to the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge following reports of a man who jumped from the bridge

New York State Police Respond To Jumper At The Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge

NY Bridge Authority NY Bridge Authority loading...

On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed an investigation after a Dutchess County man jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York State Police responded to the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge for a report that a person jumped off the bridge at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dutchess County, New York Man's Body Pulled From Hudson River

Divers from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office soon recovered the man's body.

Google Google loading...

New York State Police identified the deceased as 25-year-old Alex J. Brailey of Milan, New York.

"There are no signs of foul play at this time," New York State Police stated in a press release.

The Ulster County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. The Greene County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search of the Hudson River.

If you are dealing with a severe life crisis call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text "Got5" to 741-741.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?



40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.