Why Bobcats Are Now Terrifying Upstate New York Residents

Bobcats used to be a rare sight in New York, but that’s quickly changing. Wildlife officials say the secretive animals have now been spotted across the state.

New York State is experiencing a surge in bobcat sightings.

Bobcat Sightings Increase In Upstate New York

Jeremy Phillips Jeremy Phillips loading...

Sightings of bobcats have recently been reported in the Hudson Valley, Central New York and Western New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Bobcats can be found throughout upstate New York, although their secretive nature makes sightings relatively infrequent," the DEC states.

Found In Every Upstate New York County

George Patchoros George Patchoros loading...

According to the DEC, in the early 1900s, bobcats were only seen in the Empire State in the Adirondack, Catskill, and Taconic Mountains.

These areas are still considered "core bobcat range in New York." But the animals' range has expanded into central and western New York, officials say.

"Today, bobcats can be found throughout the state, except for Long Island. They are well-established in the Southern Tier, and populations are continuing to grow in the Lake Plains area. Although their elusive nature makes them difficult to spot, DEC has documented bobcats in every upstate NY county," the DEC said.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Potential Reason For Increased Sightings

George Patchoros George Patchoros loading...

It's not fully clear as to why there have been more reported bobcat sightings, but experts say some reasons could be:

Growing bobcat population

More New Yorkers are looking for bobcats

More use of trail or home cameras

15 Chance Wild Animal Encounters In New York

15 Chance Wild Animal Encounters In New York Take a look at these pictures of wild animals taken via smart phone, trail cam and porch cameras around New York State. We share the land with these beautiful creatures we just don't get to see them very often. Thank you to all that shared these pictures! Gallery Credit: Karolyi

10 Animals That Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In Connecticut And New York

10 Animals That Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In Connecticut And New York Gallery Credit: Bill Trotta