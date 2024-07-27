Big Lots Returns To New York Town, Near Recently Closed Store
Hudson Valley residents are pumped that Big Lots is returning, just down the road for a recently closed store.
On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported that Big Lots confirmed plans to close up to 40 locations nationwide, including three in New York.
Big Lots Closing Stores In Upstate New York, Long Island
Below are the locations of the closures. Big Lots confirms the closures on its website. Noting all three are offering closing sales of up to 20 percent off.
Big Lots Opening 3 Stores, Including In Hudson Valley
Big Lots also confirmed plans to open up three more stores. The company hasn't officially announced the locations, but Hudson Valley Post learned one will open in the Hudson Valley.
Just down the road from a closed Big Lots
Big Lots Closes Down In Newburgh, New York
In Dec. 2023, we reported that Big Lots was closing down in Newburgh.
The last day of business was in January 2024. At the time, a store official told us there were plans to reopen in Newburgh at the Mid Valley Mall near Market 32 on North Plank Road.
Big Lots Is Returning To Newburgh
Well, those rumors are true. Big Lots is opening up a new location at the Mid Valley Mall, next to Planet Fitness.
Big Lots will be located where Spirit Halloween has been for the past few years.
An opening date hasn't been set, but a source told us Big Lots should open "in about a month."
Big Lots has yet to return our request for comment. But signs outside the building say the business is hiring.
Job postings also appear online.
It remains unclear why Big Lots decided to close on location to move down the road in Orange County.
