Bicyclist “Found Not Breathing” In Hudson Valley, New York

A bicyclist is gravely hurt after being hit by a car in the Hudson Valley.

The accident happened Tuesday in Orange County, New York

Bicyclist Gravely Hurt After Being Struck By A Car In Orange County, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Bicyclist "Was Found Not Breathing" In the Town Of Newburgh, New York

Lieb tells Hudson Valley Post paramedics were on the scene performing CPR on the unnamed bicyclist.

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video loading...

The victim was rushed by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in the City of Newburgh.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

As of this writing, there's no word on the victim's condition or gender.

Route 17K Closed In Orange County For About Four Hours

The driver of the car remained on the scene, police say. As of this writing, it's unclear if any charges were filed.

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video loading...

The police have yet to comment on the cause of the crash. We will update you if more information becomes available.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Route 17K was closed in the area for about four hours as police investigated the accident. New York State Police is helping the Town of Newburgh Police Department in the investigation.

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety Gallery Credit: The Leapfrog Group issued its updated Hospital Safety Grades

50 Iconic New York State Attractions

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York State

15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 15 places in New York deemed the worst to live in. WalletHub based the rankings on 45 key indicators of livability.

Four Places Unsafe for New Yorkers to Visit