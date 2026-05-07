Best School Districts For Math In New York State Uncovered
New math scores are out across New York. Every single student passed in several districts, including schools in the Hudson Valley.
Test results for the Algebra I Regents exams are showing the good and bad across New York State.
Eleven New York school districts had 100 percent of their students test proficient during the 2024-2025 school year. A few schools had no students pass.
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19 Best School Districts For Math In New York
Below are the school districts in New York State with the best test scores:
Best School Districts For Math In New York Uncovered
Here are the next 21 school districts with the best scores.
Avon Central School District
County: Livingston
Number Tested: 72
% Proficient: 97%
Rank: 20
Mount Sinai Union Free School District
County: Suffolk
Number Tested: 193
% Proficient: 97%
Rank: 20
Perry Central School District
County: Wyoming
Number Tested: 70
% Proficient: 97%
Rank: 20
Sackets Harbor Central School District
County: Jefferson
Number Tested: 37
% Proficient: 97%
Rank: 20
Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School District
County: Greene
Number Tested: 29
% Proficient: 97%
Rank: 20
Bronxville Union Free School District
County: Westchester
Number Tested: 138
% Proficient: 96%
Rank: 25
Chazy Union Free School District
County: Clinton
Number Tested: 47
% Proficient: 96%
Rank: 25
Harrisville Central School District
County: Lewis
Number Tested: 23
% Proficient: 96%
Rank: 25
Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District
County: Monroe
Number Tested: 165
% Proficient: 96%
Rank: 25
Massapequa Union Free School District
County: Nassau
Number Tested: 509
% Proficient: 96%
Rank: 25
Bethlehem Central School District
County: Albany
Number Tested: 314
% Proficient: 95%
Rank: 30
Blind Brook-Rye Union Free School District
County: Westchester
Number Tested: 121
% Proficient: 95%
Rank: 30
Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District
County: Westchester
Number Tested: 110
% Proficient: 95%
Rank: 30
Byram Hills Central School District
County: Westchester
Number Tested: 191
% Proficient: 95%
Rank: 30
East Aurora Union Free School District
County: Erie
Number Tested: 151
% Proficient: 95%
Rank: 30
Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District
County: Westchester
Number Tested: 158
% Proficient: 95%
Rank: 30
Herricks Union Free School District
County: Nassau
Number Tested: 398
% Proficient: 95%
Rank: 30
Rye City School District
County: Westchester
Number Tested: 472
% Proficient: 95%
Rank: 30
Wynantskill Union Free School District
County: Rensselaer
Number Tested: 20
% Proficient: 95%
Rank: 30
East Williston Union Free School District
County: Nassau
Number Tested: 154
% Proficient: 94%
Rank: 39
Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District
County: Onondaga
Number Tested: 357
% Proficient: 94%
Rank: 39
Worst School Districts For Math In New York
On the other end, several school districts across the Empire State didn't have a single student pass, including schools in the Hudson Valley.
Below are the 20 school districts that scored the worst:
New York State Worst School Districts For Math Revealed
CLICK HERE to find your school district.