New York Bakery’s “Life-changing” Donut Is Best In America

You can buy donuts all over New York State, but this shop was just named the best for its "life-changing" donut.

Where can you find the best donut in New York State? Thanks to our friends of Taste of Home, we have an answer

Best Donuts In The Hudson Valley

A Rare Sight Hole in the Wall by The Anchor Facebook loading...

The best donut shop in the Hudson Valley is up for debate.

A quick Google search provided several options:

Glazed Over Donuts, Beacon

The Doughnut Dolly, Poughkeepsie

Peaceful Provisions, Beacon

Half Moon Rondout Cafe Coffee and Donuts, Kingston

Mighty Donuts, Red Hook

Daddy’s Bakery, Middletown

Hole in the Wall Donuts, Kingston

Tantillo's Farm Market, Gardiner

And much more. Of course, Dunkin with various locations across the region is also beloved for its donuts.

Sadly, none of those eateries make the best donuts in New York State, according to Taste Of Home.

Daily Provisions, New York City

Google Google loading...

Taste Of Home just named The Best Doughnut Shops in Every State.

According to the publication, Daily Provision, with various locations in New York City, was named the best in all of the Empire State.

"While there are seemingly thousands of doughnuts that vie to be the best, Daily Provisions has made its name by specializing in one specific type of doughnut: the cruller," Taste of Home states.

Makes "Life-Changing" Donut

Google Google loading...

The eatery makes a "life-changing" donut, Taste Of Home reports

"Their signature doughnut is fluffy on the inside and has a caramelized golden-brown crunchy exterior, which is all the more tantalizing with its defined swirl shape. Fans call the maple cruller “life-changing," Taste of Home adds.

This "life-changing" donut costs $4.95, according to the eatery's website.

