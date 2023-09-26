Beloved Upstate New York Eatery With ‘Best’ Dessert Has ‘Bittersweet’ News

A popular eatery shocked customers by making a “bittersweet announcement”

I’ve got good news and bad news when it comes to the very popular eatery, Hudson Valley Cheesecake.

Hudson Valley Cheesecake Confirms Moving from Ulster County To Orange County, New York

Hudson Valley Cheesecake announced the eatery is moving from Ulster County to Orange County.

“We are officially making our bittersweet announcement….,’ Hudson Valley Cheesecake wrote on Instagram. “It has been an amazing 4 years & we are so blessed & grateful for all of the love, support, kind words and genuine friends that we’ve made in New Paltz.”

Hudson Valley Cheesecake Leaving New Paltz For Newburgh, New York

The move is expected to happen at the end of October.

The beloved eatery is moving from 56 Main Street In New Paltz, New York to 257 Liberty Street in Newburgh, New York.

"Home of the BEST handcrafted, artisan cheesecakes in the Hudson Valley," the business states on its website. "Our dedication to tradition and quality has earned us the reputation of being the best in the industry.

The move will happen “by the end of October,” though an opening date for a new location hasn’t been announced.

“We will keep everyone updated on the exact details as we get closer to our opening date,” the company added in its Instagram post.

Won Best Dessert Award In Hudson Valley

The family-owned business recently won the “Best Dessert in the Hudson Valley” award during The Great Hudson Valley Cookoff.

The company believes it was named the best for the following reasons:

At Hudson Valley Cheesecake, we believe that the secret to a remarkable cheesecake lies in the details. That's why each and every one of our cheesecakes is crafted by hand, ensuring unparalleled attention to even the smallest elements. From mixing the finest locally-sourced ingredients to delicately pouring the batter into one of our hand-pressed crusts, our skilled artisans infuse each step of the process with love and care. We are passionate about maintaining the quality and flavor of our cheesecakes. To achieve this, we focus on creating small batches rather than mass-producing. By carefully controlling the production process, we are able to guarantee that every slice of our cheesecakes is a true masterpiece, bursting with rich, creamy goodness. As a proud advocate of local produce, we only use the finest ingredients, many sourced from the Hudson Valley region and surrounding areas. From the velvety cream cheese to the flavorful fruits, every element contributes to the perfect harmony of flavors and textures that define our cheesecake

