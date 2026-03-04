Beloved Supermarket To Closing All New York Stores On Same Day

On a major shopping day, a very popular supermarket is closing across New York State.

In about five weeks, every Costco in New York State will be closed for business.

Costco Closing All Locations In New York For 24 Hours

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017

All Costco warehouses in the U.S. will be closed for Easter Sunday, April 5.

The very popular supermarket chain observes several major holidays by closing all its U.S. warehouses.

It's one of seven major holidays the company observes. Other planned closures include New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day.

New Yorkers Told To Plan Ahead



Costco customers are told to plan ahead.

While warehouses are closed on Easter Sunday, Costco will be open at regular hours in the days leading up to the holiday and afterward.

Good Friday: Open for regular business hours.

Easter Saturday: Open for regular business hours; this is often the last chance for holiday shopping.

Easter Monday: Reopens during normal operational hours.

There are nearly 20 Costco warehouses across New York State. Including several across the Lower Hudson Valley.

Expansion is also continuing for a new location in the Capital Region. A Guilderland warehouse is currently under construction and expected to open later in 2026

Target also announced plans to close all stores on Easter Sunday.

