Beloved New York Supermarket Named #1 For Fresh, Quality Meats
Where can you find the best meat in America? New Yorkers are lucky to have many locations.
Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer. While it hasn't felt like summer in the Hudson Valley, the forecast does predict summer-like weather coming in early June!
Summer and barbecues go hand and hand. If you're gonna grill, you are gonna want to purchase the best quality meat.
Where You Can Find The Best Meat Departments In New York
Chowhound recently named 12 grocery chains that have the "highest quality meat departments." Of those 12, eight can be found in New York State.
8 New York Grocery Chains With The Highest Quality Meat Departments
Chowhound determined its list by looking into the source of the meat, conditions the animals were raised in, treatment of the meat by the market, staff attentiveness, customer reviews, professional evaluations, as well as store policies regarding sourcing, feed, and treatment.
Costco is known for its cheap rotisserie chickens, and it's meat department was beloved by iconic chef Julia Child.
"The meat department at the much-loved warehouse club is a favorite of professional butchers, too, and it has a well-deserved reputation for stocking plentiful amounts of different cuts," Chowhound states about it's top meat department. "if you want your money to go toward food that you don't regret buying, Costco appears to be one of the better options."
19 Costco Locations Across New York State
There are 19 Costco locations spread out across the Empire State, according to Costco's website.
