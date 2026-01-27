Longtime Hudson Valley Deli Forced To Close After Fire Erupts

An investigation is underway following a fire at a longtime deli spot in the Hudson Valley.

Reports say the owner of the deli was injured.

Massive Fire At Deli In Newburgh, New York

Firefighters were called to N.Y. Hometown Deli on South Plank Road just before 5 a.m. on Monday, where heavy smoke was seen coming through the roof.

The deli is directly across the street from the Winona Lake fire department. N.Y. Hometown Deli opened during the COVID pandemic and sits at the former location of the popular Noto’s Deli, which moved across the street before N.Y. Hometown Deli opened.

Firefighters were first dispatched for an automatic alarm, but that call was quickly upgraded when crews arrived to find heavy smoke pushing through the roof of the commercial building.

Second Alarm Called In

A second alarm was called in, bringing in mutual aid from multiple departments across Orange County.

Responding agencies included Orange Lake Fire, Good-Will Fire Department, Cronomer Valley Fire Department, Coldenham Fire-Rescue, New Windsor Fire Department, Vails Gate Fire Department, and City of Newburgh firefighters, along with IAFF Local 589.

Firefighters were able to make entry, locate the fire, and knock it down quickly before it spread further. An all clear was given around 7:15 a.m.

Owner Injured, Deli Closed

The deli's owner was the only injury reported. No word yet on the extent of those injuries.

It's unclear how long the deli will remain closed for repairs. Google says the deli is "temporarily closed." On a personal note, this was a deli beloved by my father and I. We loved their chopped cheese sandwiches, among other items.

