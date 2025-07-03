Famous Deer With Massive Antlers Illegally Killed In New York

A beloved deer with jaw-dropping antlers was shot dead in Upstate New York. After months of speculation, the DEC just confirmed what really happened.

The New York State DEC learned more information after a beloved deer was unlawfully killed in Upstate New York.

Popular Deer Unlawfully Killed In Upstate New York

Back on Dec. 5, 2024, the DEC received complaints regarding the potential poaching of a well-known buck, nicknamed “King Louie”, in Johnstown, New York.

The deer was killed by a local hunter. King Louie was popular in the area for its unique antlers.

Photos of King Louie circulated on social media because of its unique antlers.

According to the DEC, the hunter eventually confessed to shooting the deer from the road on land that he didn't have permission to be on.

The DEC took the bear and issued the hunter several tickets, including a misdemeanor for illegally taking big game.

In early 2025, the unnamed hunter pleaded guilty to all charges. He was also fined $3,000 and lost his hunting license for five years.

Antler Size Confirmed

In the DEC's latest police on patrol report, officials confirmed the buck's antler size.

"The buck’s antlers were scored at 174 1/8” gross, which is potentially a record, unfortunately, the buck is ineligible for the record books due to its illegal harvest," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

