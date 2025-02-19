Beloved Chain Restaurant In New York Confirms Massive Closures
"America's Diner" with many locations in New York State confirmed plans to close over 150 locations.
In the fall of 2024, Denny's announced plans to close around 150 eateries across the nation by the end of 2025.
Denny's Closing Around 150 Locations
Denny's, which calls itself "America's Diner" has over 50 locations across New York State.
This past week chief financial officer Robert Verostek announced nearly 40 additional closures.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Verostek told investors 88 locations have already closed with plans to close 70 to 90 more locations in 2025.
USA Today reports this means close to 38 more locations will close from the closing announcement last fall.
Closing Locations Not Announced
As of this writing, it's unclear which locations will close. The 70-year-old plus brand did say back in October some of the closures included aging buildings that are too old to be remodeled.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
Verostek announced this week most of the soon to be closed locations have been open for an average of about 30 years.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
In late 2023, Denny's shut down 57 locations. Officials confirmed that most of the closures were due to "inflation."