Beloved Chain Restaurant Forced To Close More New York Eateries

A popular restaurant chain that recently closed over 10 New York locations announced more closures.

Earlier this year, Hudson Valley Post learned Red Lobster was closing nearly 50 locations across the country, including many in New York.

Red Lobster Closes Many New York Locations

See the full list of New York closures below.

11 New York Red Lobster Locations Suddenly Close

Red Lobster Closes Locations In Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Nanuet, Scarsdale, Lakewood, Buffalo, Amherst, Williamsville, Rochester, Stony Brook, Watertown

Before filing for bankruptcy and closing restaurants, Hudson Valley Post reported the future of the popular eatery was in danger because owners were considering filing to restructure its debt, renegotiate leases and shed some long-term contracts.

Red Lobster Announces More Closings

On Monday, Red Lobster confirmed the closing of an additional 23 restaurants nationwide.

The eateries are expected to close by the end of the month.

Two of the 23 additional closures are in New York.

Red Lobster Closing Locations In Queensbury, Bronx

Red Lobster is in the process is in the process of selling itself to Fortress Credit Corporation, which recently gave the restaurant chain about $100 million to continue operating the roughly 500 restaurants it has remaining across the U.S.

Shocking 'Endless' Reason For Massive Closures In New York

After closing over 10 New York locations, Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy and revealed the reason for these drastic moves. CLICK HERE to find out more.

