The start of Main Street off of Route 9D in Beacon has several works of public art that have always been a comfort and delight to me. These include:

Ron English's "Heaven on the Hudson" mural featuring a three-eyed creature on Bank Square Coffeehouse

Alberto Bursztyn's driftwood "Beacon Moose" sculpture outside of Hudson Beach Glass

Joy Brown's playful, rotund bronze sculptures off Cross Street -- one was swapped out for another in November 2025

The Greetings from Beacon mural outside of Beacon Bread Company

Rick Price's colorful "River Beacons" mural showcasing an indigenous woman with the Hudson River flowing out of her chest near Main and Cross streets

The "River Beacons" art came down earlier in 2025 to make way for new construction on the site of the former Main Street Pop-Up Park.

Watch Video of Rick Price Painting "River Beacons"

"River Beacons" Mural Will Return to Main Street

For those who’ve missed the river goddess on Main Street, good news: she’ll be returning soon.

Price confirmed that the art is safe in storage and will eventually hang outside the building housing the Bannerman Island Gallery. The goddess will face east, looking toward her former residence. He noted that the owners of the construction on Main Street had offered to have the work appear on that building. Price wanted to touch up "River Beacons" before hanging it back up.

Another Rick Price Mural Adorns Howland Public Library

"River Beacons" isn't the only prominent piece of public art Rick Price has created for Beacon. He is also the artist behind the colorful mural outside the Howland Public Library.

The library commissioned the work in 2006 and it was placed outside the library during a citywide open studios day in 2007.