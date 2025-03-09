Beloved 200-Year-Old New York Staple Could Get A New Name

Some officials want to remove "New York" from a nearly 200-year-old dish.

Did you know that the New York Strip Steak actually originated in the Midwest?

New York Strip Steak Origin Story

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Texas Wants To Rename New York Strip Steak

Delmonico's actually opened up eight years before Texas became a state.

But, the current lieutenant governor of Texas now wants to rename the famous New York strip steak after his state.

ltgov.texas.gov ltgov.texas.gov loading...

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says there will be a resolution in the Texas Senate to officially change the name to the "Texas Strip."

"Just because a New York restaurant named Texas beef a New York Strip in the 19th century doesn’t mean we need to keep doing that," Patrick tweeted.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Patrick says he got the idea while speaking with Texas cattle feeders and raisers.

"Out of curiosity, I asked each of them their favorite cut of meat. A few said New York Strip. I asked why we didn’t call it a Texas Strip because New York has mostly dairy cows," he adds. "Liberal New York shouldn’t get the credit for our hard-working ranchers."

Canva Canva loading...

Patrick now hopes all Texas restaurants and grocery stores change the name to Texas Strip the next time they reprint menus.

He hopes this catches on "across the country and around the globe."

What Does Delmonico's Think?

Delmonico's does get the majority of its beef from Texas. The eatery also gets its meat from other states and countries.

Google Google loading...

NBC reports Delmonico's is believed to be the first fine dining restaurant in America, the first to use the word "restaurant", the first eatery to have printed menus, and the first to allow women diners.

So will it be the first New York eatery to change the strip steak name?

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Of course not!

"I think it's ridiculous. It's the New York strip. It will always be the New York strip. And good luck trying to change that," Delmonico's owner Dennis Turcinovic told NBC.

This Is The Best Steakhouse In New York State

New York State has many incredible steakhouses so where can you get the best?

Top Steak Dinner Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Top Steak Dinner Restaurants in the Hudson Valley Sometimes you just want to go out for a steak Check out this list of top Hudson Valley Steak Restaurants I put together for you. It will be delicious fun to work your way from Kingston to Rhinebeck then down to Hyde Park, Beacon, and over Newburgh then back up the road to New Paltz. Delicious steaks with mouthwatering sides await you at these wonderful Hudson Valley restaurants that serve steak. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

These Items Were Born In Upstate New York! Salisbury Steak? Elmer's Glue? Who Knew?