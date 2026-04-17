Pop artist and longtime Beacon icon Ron English will close the doors on Beacon Popmart.

The space, located at 45 Beekman St. near Route 9D, typically opened on weekends. Beacon Popmart launched in the summer of 2018 as a long-term location for the artist to showcase his latest work.

English is known for his brightly colored and surreal takes on American consumerism. His work often features ubiquitous pop culture characters and personalities, spun through an absurdist and iconoclastic lens.

A Look Inside Beacon Popmart

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Ron English's Work in Beacon, NY

English's "Heaven on the Hudson" mural graces the Bank Street Coffee House building at the Route 9D entrance to Main Street. His work is also prominently featured in the KuBe Arts Center at the former Beacon High School.

The Beekman Street facility stores much of the work used in English's POPaganda videos, but it also offers some of his collectible toy lines. He also routinely films live auctions at the space.

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Future of 45 Beekman St.

English had leased the property, but the landowner wasn't renewing leases as plans for an apartment complex moved forward.

The location was the site of a redevelopment proposal that had been in front of the Beacon Planning Board for two years. In September 2025, the governing body approved a development project for 64 apartments in two four-story buildings at the location, according to the Highlands Current.

English said the store will likely close on April 25, and he expects to have an event at the space to close it out. He will continue to sell his work online but doesn't have plans for a new space in Beacon.