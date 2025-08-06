“Secret” Beach Near New York 1 Of The Very Best In America
A beach that you might never have heard of is among the best in America.
Boatbooker just named the most underrated beaches in America. Only one near New York made the list.
New Yorkers Might Want To Flock To This Underrated Beach
Boatbooker compiled its list by using data from Google and searching key terms like "secluded beaches," "hidden beaches," and "quiet beaches" with fewer than 100 reviews.
"America's off-the-beaten-path coastline offers the authentic American beach experience, the one that travelers are seeking—unspoiled waters, stunning scenery, and the freedom to truly get close to the natural wonders of our country," BoatBooker founder Vukan Simic said.
Beach With New York Views Named America's 3rd Most Underrated Beach
Gunnison Beach in New Jersey was named the third most underrated beach in the U.S.
The beautiful beach in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, offers a diverse natural landscape including expansive ocean and bay beaches, maritime forests, and salt marshes. An added bonus is amazing views for the New York City skyline, which is located just across the ocean.
Clothing Optional
Gunnison Beach is located within Fort Hancock at Sandy Hook, New Jersey. The official address for the parking area is Atlantic Drive, Highlands, New Jersey.
One important thing you should know its it's a clothing-optional beach. In fact, it's New Jersey's only legal clothing-optional beach