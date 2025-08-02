Barefoot Hiker Goes Missing In Upstate New York Wilderness
A missing Hudson Valley man was found dehydrated and barefoot in 85-degree heat after getting lost in the woods with no food or water.
The New York State DEC helped find a lost and injured hiker in Ulster County.
Wilderness Rescue: Ulster County
Officials responded to the Shawangunk State Forest on Friday around 4:30 p.m.
The hiker, a 44-year-old from New Paltz, started at the Cox Road trailhead at 1:45 p.m. and planned to hike the long path on the ridge and loop back.
Barefoot Hiker Needs To Be Rescued In Town of Warwarsing
For some reason, the 44-year-old was hiking barefoot and, despite temperatures reaching 85 degrees, didn't bring any food or water, according to the DEC.
After falling several times, getting lost, and a low cellphone battery, the hiker called for help.
The DEC made contact and obtained a location before the unnamed hiker's battery died.
First responders found the hiker and provided nourishment while helping the hiker back to the trailhead.
EMS on the scene determined the 44-year-old was dehydrated and had elevated blood pressure, but the patient declined further medical care, officials say.
