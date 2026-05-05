Hudson Valley School Savior Stepping Down After Ties To Epstein

After more than 50 years, the president of a Hudson Valley college is stepping down. His retirement comes after new attention surrounding past ties.

After more than five decades of service, the president of Bard College is stepping down.

Bard College President, Tied to Jeffrey Epstein, Is Stepping Down

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Leon Botstein, who was once hailed as the savior of the college in Dutchess County, said he's retiring. The 79-year-old has been the President at Bard for over 50 years. In an email, he said his last day on the job will be at the end of June.

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He did say he plans to remain as a faculty member and teacher at the college.

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His retirement as the president at Bard didn't really mention his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He did say he waited to announce his retirement plans until after an independent review of his relationship with Epstein was completed, NPR reports.

Bard College President Appears 2,500 Times In Epstein Files

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Botstein has been tied to Epstein, and their relationship came to light after thousands of documents were released by the federal government.

According to the New York Times, Botstein first met Epstein while looking for donations to help save Bard College.

His name appears over 2,500 times in the Epstein files, made public by the Department of Justice.

The records show dozens of meetings over several years, including plans to visit Epstein’s private island and emails in which Botstein thanked Epstein, saying he had a great time.

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A 2013 email Botstein wrote to Epstein ends with him writing, "Miss You."

Botstein says Epstein was never his friend and that he only saw him as a prospective donor to the college. He regretted his connection, saying he didn't know the extent of Epstein's crimes at the time.

The investigation found that Botstein "minimized" his extensive contact with Epstein.

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