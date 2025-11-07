1 Of America&#8217;s Biggest Banks Shutting Down More New York Branches

1 Of America’s Biggest Banks Shutting Down More New York Branches

Many New Yorkers are once again going to need to find a new bank.

In June, TD Bank closed down several locations across New York State, including in the Hudson Valley. The bank, which is one of the biggest in America, just confirmed even more closures across the Empire State.

These New York TD Banks Closed In June

In total, TD Bank closed 38 locations nationwide. Below are the New York branches that were shut down in June.

TD Bank Closing 51 More Branches Nationwide

This week week learned that TD Bank is closing 51 more locations nationwide.

The closures are attributed to a shift towards a more digital banking.

“We also regularly evaluate our network to ensure we're serving our communities where they need us, which at times results in store closures or relocations to nearby neighborhoods," TD officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

7 New York Branches Closing

Of those 51 closures, TD Bank is set to close seven branches across New York State.

  • 655 Avenue of the Americas, New York

  • 391 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho

  • 1144 Walt Whitman Road, Melville

  • 620 Route 25A, Mount Sinai

  • 576 Second Avenue, New York

  • 14 Main Street, Hudson Falls

  • 482-484 Bergen Street, Brooklyn

Closures are expected in January 2026.

TD Bank Closed Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City In 2024

TD Bank closed over 50 branches in 2024. The following New York branches were closed in New York

Washingtonville, New York

Port Chester, New York

23rd and Broadway, New York City

67th and 1st Avenue, New York City

Elwood, New York

North Wantagh, New York

