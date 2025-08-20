Back-To-Back Drownings Shock New York’s Hudson Valley
New York State Police are investigating two heartbreaking deaths in the Hudson Valley, both happening in the same county, just hours apart
New York State police are investigating two drownings in the Hudson Valley, just hours apart.
Drowning in Harriman State Park, Orange County
Just before noon on Saturday, troopers from State Police Monroe responded to Turkey Hill Pond, located within Harriman State Park in the town of Highlands, for a report of a possible drowning.
Police say 22-year-old Darwin J. Chuiza-Tagua of Spring Valley, New York went hiking with a friend. After the hike, Darwin entered the pond to cool off.
Spring Valley, Rockland County, Man, Pronounced Deceased
He entered the water, but as he started to walk away from the shore, he quickly submerged below the waterline and did not resurface.
He was found deceased approximately 20 feet from the shore in 10 feet of water.
Drowning at Walton Lake, Orange County
Around 4 p.m., on Saturday, police from Monroe responded to a reported drowning at Walton Lake, in the area of Lakes Road and Sergio Lane, in the Town of Monroe, Orange County.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Mohammadsadegh Kiani of Plainview, New York, traveled to Walton Lake to spend the day with friends.
While paddleboarding, he lost his balance and fell into the water, where he began to struggle and did not resurface.
Several people from the American Legion Post, located directly across the street, saw the incident and helped pull him from the water.
Long Island Man Dies Paddleboarding In Orange County
Life-saving measures were immediately initiated and continued until the arrival of EMS personnel and uniformed law enforcement personnel. He was then taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in critical condition.
Despite extensive resuscitative efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say both drownings appear to be accidental, with no signs of foul play.