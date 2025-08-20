Back-To-Back Drownings Shock New York’s Hudson Valley

New York State Police are investigating two heartbreaking deaths in the Hudson Valley, both happening in the same county, just hours apart

New York State police are investigating two drownings in the Hudson Valley, just hours apart.

How You Can Prevent Drowning

You Can Prevent Drowning Drowning happens in seconds and is often noiseless. It can happen to anyone, any time there is access to water. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Drowning in Harriman State Park, Orange County

Google Google loading...

Just before noon on Saturday, troopers from State Police Monroe responded to Turkey Hill Pond, located within Harriman State Park in the town of Highlands, for a report of a possible drowning.

Police say 22-year-old Darwin J. Chuiza-Tagua of Spring Valley, New York went hiking with a friend. After the hike, Darwin entered the pond to cool off.

Spring Valley, Rockland County, Man, Pronounced Deceased

Canva Canva loading...

He entered the water, but as he started to walk away from the shore, he quickly submerged below the waterline and did not resurface.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

He was found deceased approximately 20 feet from the shore in 10 feet of water.

Drowning at Walton Lake, Orange County

Around 4 p.m., on Saturday, police from Monroe responded to a reported drowning at Walton Lake, in the area of Lakes Road and Sergio Lane, in the Town of Monroe, Orange County.

Google Google loading...

The preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Mohammadsadegh Kiani of Plainview, New York, traveled to Walton Lake to spend the day with friends.

While paddleboarding, he lost his balance and fell into the water, where he began to struggle and did not resurface.

Several people from the American Legion Post, located directly across the street, saw the incident and helped pull him from the water.

Long Island Man Dies Paddleboarding In Orange County

Canva Canva loading...

Life-saving measures were immediately initiated and continued until the arrival of EMS personnel and uniformed law enforcement personnel. He was then taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Despite extensive resuscitative efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say both drownings appear to be accidental, with no signs of foul play.

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

New York State Home To Americas 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!