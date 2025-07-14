Going To The ATM? New York Police Say Think Twice
Police departments across the Hudson Valley are sounding the alarm about violent crimes happening right after people take out cash. If you're heading to the ATM anytime soon, you’ll want to read this first.
Police from Dutchess County are warning all New Yorkers about new dangers associated with using ATMs.
Crimes Increasing At ATMs in Hudson Valley
The Town of Fishkill Police Department is urging community members to use caution when heading to the bank. Police officers say they've received many reports from other police departments regarding New Yorkers who are being assaulted and robbed after withdrawing cash from the ATM.
"Please exercise caution! ⚠️ We have recently received reports from other agencies of their residents being assaulted and robbed after withdrawing money from an ATM," the Town of Fishkill Police Department wrote on Facebook.
New Yorkers Told To Be Extra Cautious At ATMs
Police are reminding New Yorkers always to be aware of their surroundings when using cash machines. Anyone who sees suspicious activity while attempting to use the ATM is encouraged to contact the Town of Fishkill Police Department or your local police department right away.
"We ask our residents to please use caution and be aware of their surroundings when using these machines," police added in its Facebook post to the community. "If you see any suspicious activity while attempting to use an ATM, please contact the police department immediately."
