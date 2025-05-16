Prosecutors say the motive was as heartbreaking as the crime.

More than two years after her disappearance, an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 14-year-old from Upstate New York.

Teen From Schenectady, New York Goes Missing Around Thanksgiving 2022

Samantha Humphrey from Schenectady, New York, was last seen by her parents in the Capital Region around Thanksgiving 2022.

The 14-year-old was described as a white 4'11" woman weighing 95 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen alive on November 25, 2022.

Body Found In Mohawk River

Her dead body was found in the Mohawk River months later. The remains were discovered by a fisherman in February 2023.

Her death was ruled a homicide. A reward to help find Samantha's killer was recently doubled to $20,000.

Over two years after she went missing, an arrest was made.

Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

This week, the Schenectady County District Attorney accused Humphrey's ex-boyfriend of murder.

The ex-boyfriend's name wasn't announced because of his age. He's now 17.

Prosecutors say the teen killed Humphrey because he thought she was pregnant and wanted to keep the baby.

“We believe that Samantha thought she was pregnant and this sometime-boyfriend was the father. He wanted nothing to do with the baby and insisted she get rid of the baby,” Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney said during a press conference.

The 17-year-old allegedly caused Humphrey's death by strangulation and asphyxiation.

